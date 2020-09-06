A photo from Weibo of the Chinese Coast Guard.A photo from Weibo of the Chinese Coast Guard.
A photo from Weibo of the Chinese Coast Guard.
Hong Kong /  Politics

Woman among 12 Hongkongers in sea arrest ‘denied right to meet lawyer’, as authorities on both sides of border urged to show transparency

  • Mainland lawyer Lu Siwei tells the Post he met officers at Shenzhen detention centre where group is held, but was not allowed to meet suspect
  • Lu says he was told the case for his client could be more serious and involve organising others to illegally cross the border

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Tony Cheung
Tony Cheung

Updated: 2:27pm, 6 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A photo from Weibo of the Chinese Coast Guard.A photo from Weibo of the Chinese Coast Guard.
A photo from Weibo of the Chinese Coast Guard.
READ FULL ARTICLE