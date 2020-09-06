A photo from Weibo of the Chinese Coast Guard.
Woman among 12 Hongkongers in sea arrest ‘denied right to meet lawyer’, as authorities on both sides of border urged to show transparency
- Mainland lawyer Lu Siwei tells the Post he met officers at Shenzhen detention centre where group is held, but was not allowed to meet suspect
- Lu says he was told the case for his client could be more serious and involve organising others to illegally cross the border
Topic | Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
A photo from Weibo of the Chinese Coast Guard.