People Power activist Tam Tak-chi (centre) is seen being arrested in May at a protest against the national anthem law. Photo: May Tse
After activist’s arrest, Hong Kong legal experts express freedom of speech concerns over colonial-era law’s ‘loose’, ‘vague’ language

  • Former HKU law school dean, current lecturer argue law’s broad wording leaves ‘little room for freedom of speech’
  • But former Bar Association chief says law used in Tam Tak-chi’s arrest ‘more lenient’ than national security law, notes difficulty of securing conviction

Gigi Choy
Updated: 3:28pm, 7 Sep, 2020

