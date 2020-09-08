The central government confers the powers of administration, lawmaking and judiciary, the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office said. Photo: XinhuaThe central government confers the powers of administration, lawmaking and judiciary, the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office said. Photo: Xinhua
The central government confers the powers of administration, lawmaking and judiciary, the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office said. Photo: Xinhua
Hong Kong /  Politics

No ‘separation of powers’ in Hong Kong, Beijing agencies say, adding Deng Xiaoping spelled out stance in 1987

  • Hong Kong has an executive-led governance system, under which checks and balances are provided among different government branches, they say
  • Row over the issue erupted recently after the phrase ‘separation of powers’ was removed from liberal studies textbooks

Topic |   Hong Kong Basic Law
Ng Kang-chung
Updated: 1:58am, 8 Sep, 2020

