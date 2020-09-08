Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam meets the media on Tuesday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Carrie Lam denies Hong Kong activist’s sedition arrest a threat to free speech, declines to address police tackling of 12-year-old girl
- Criticism of government officials alone not enough to warrant sedition charges, Lam says, while adding the age of the colonial-era law was irrelevant
- Asked if police overreacted in treatment of schoolgirl, Lam declines to ‘give opinion on the actual operation’ but says complaints will be investigated
