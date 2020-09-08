Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam meets the media on Tuesday. Photo: Sam TsangHong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam meets the media on Tuesday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam meets the media on Tuesday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Politics

Carrie Lam denies Hong Kong activist’s sedition arrest a threat to free speech, declines to address police tackling of 12-year-old girl

  • Criticism of government officials alone not enough to warrant sedition charges, Lam says, while adding the age of the colonial-era law was irrelevant
  • Asked if police overreacted in treatment of schoolgirl, Lam declines to ‘give opinion on the actual operation’ but says complaints will be investigated

Natalie WongJack Lau
Natalie Wong and Jack Lau

Updated: 2:49pm, 8 Sep, 2020

