Hong Kong /  Politics

Justice minister Teresa Cheng wades into ‘separation of powers’ debate, saying it ‘has no place’ in Hong Kong

  • In a commentary published in the Post, Cheng argues the discussion surrounding the term betrays a ‘pathetic’ lack of understanding of its implications
  • The commentary hits back at widespread insistence from the legal community that the concept is indeed practised in Hong Kong

Topic |   Hong Kong Basic Law
Gary Cheung
Gary Cheung and Natalie Wong

Updated: 7:32am, 9 Sep, 2020

