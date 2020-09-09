Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng is interviewed by the Post in June. Photo: Nora Tam
Justice minister Teresa Cheng wades into ‘separation of powers’ debate, saying it ‘has no place’ in Hong Kong
- In a commentary published in the Post, Cheng argues the discussion surrounding the term betrays a ‘pathetic’ lack of understanding of its implications
- The commentary hits back at widespread insistence from the legal community that the concept is indeed practised in Hong Kong
Topic | Hong Kong Basic Law
