Hong Kong police detain 15 accused of manipulating Next Digital stock, making millions in wake of Jimmy Lai arrest
- One of those arrested is said to have earned HK$25 million in the scheme, which followed the Apple Daily founder’s high-profile detainment
- Next Digital’s stock price jumped by a factor of 12 within the two days following Lai’s arrest, sparking calls for a regulatory probe
