A petrol bomb lands near riot police during an anti-government protest in Hong Kong in August 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong still world’s freest economy, but don’t expect that to last, says think tank, as it ranks integrity of city’s legal system at lowest level for 20 years
- Fraser Institute puts city at top of list for 30th year running, but warns rule of law is being undermined, which will affect future position
- Government spokesman dismisses concerns, and says residents still enjoy freedom of speech, assembly and the press
Hong Kong economy
