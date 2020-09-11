A petrol bomb lands near riot police during an anti-government protest in Hong Kong in August 2019. Photo: Sam TsangA petrol bomb lands near riot police during an anti-government protest in Hong Kong in August 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang
A petrol bomb lands near riot police during an anti-government protest in Hong Kong in August 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong still world’s freest economy, but don’t expect that to last, says think tank, as it ranks integrity of city’s legal system at lowest level for 20 years

  • Fraser Institute puts city at top of list for 30th year running, but warns rule of law is being undermined, which will affect future position
  • Government spokesman dismisses concerns, and says residents still enjoy freedom of speech, assembly and the press

Topic |   Hong Kong economy
Denise Tsang
Denise Tsang

Updated: 1:09pm, 11 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A petrol bomb lands near riot police during an anti-government protest in Hong Kong in August 2019. Photo: Sam TsangA petrol bomb lands near riot police during an anti-government protest in Hong Kong in August 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang
A petrol bomb lands near riot police during an anti-government protest in Hong Kong in August 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE