The Yantian District Detention Center in Shenzhen, where 12 Hong Kong suspects arrested at sea are being held. Photo: WeiboThe Yantian District Detention Center in Shenzhen, where 12 Hong Kong suspects arrested at sea are being held. Photo: Weibo
Hongkonger arrested at sea and detained on mainland needs medication for depression, her lawyer says

  • The lawyer says his attempts to bring the matter to the attention of authorities had been met with unclear responses
  • Neither the lawyer nor the woman’s family are allowed to deliver the medication themselves

Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Jack Lau
Updated: 5:22pm, 11 Sep, 2020

