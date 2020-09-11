Some people who had colluded with external force have quit the movement, says security chief John Lee. Photo: May TseSome people who had colluded with external force have quit the movement, says security chief John Lee. Photo: May Tse
Some people who had colluded with external force have quit the movement, says security chief John Lee. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong protests: collusion with foreign forces has dropped since national security law adopted, security chief says

  • John Lee points to police intelligence showing protesters were highly organised in communication and division of labour
  • Beijing will be less likely to take over exceptional cases given work of force’s dedicated unit, he says

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Gary Cheung
Gary Cheung

Updated: 7:32pm, 11 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Some people who had colluded with external force have quit the movement, says security chief John Lee. Photo: May TseSome people who had colluded with external force have quit the movement, says security chief John Lee. Photo: May Tse
Some people who had colluded with external force have quit the movement, says security chief John Lee. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE