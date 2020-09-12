US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is the first American official to weigh in on the matter. Photo: AFP
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo piles pressure on Carrie Lam over rights of 12 Hongkongers detained in Shenzhen
- Top diplomat is the first American official to weigh in on matter by releasing statement and tweet
- He accuses mainland authorities of not providing information on group’s welfare or the charges against them
Topic | Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
