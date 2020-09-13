Families of six of those detained in mainland China protected their identities when speaking to the media on Saturday. Photo: Felix Wong
Shenzhen police break silence over fate of 12 Hongkongers intercepted at sea, confirming their arrest for illegal entry
- Public security bureau from the mainland Chinese city says authorities will protect ‘legitimate rights of the suspects in accordance with the law’
- The dozen Hongkongers were reportedly trying to flee to Taiwan when intercepted last month by the mainland coastguard
Topic | Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
