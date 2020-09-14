Hongkong Post’s circular service allows companies, politicians and others to get promotional messages across to potential customers. Photo: K.Y. ChengHongkong Post’s circular service allows companies, politicians and others to get promotional messages across to potential customers. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hongkong Post’s circular service allows companies, politicians and others to get promotional messages across to potential customers. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong /  Politics

District councillors lodge formal complaint after Hongkong Post refuses to mail reports critical of government to their constituents

  • Democratic Party trio contact ombudsman and one accuses post office of ‘promoting self-censorship’
  • Reports include criticism of officials over response to ‘Wuhan pneumonia’ and police actions during anti-government protests

Topic |   Hong Kong politics
Jack Lau
Jack Lau

Updated: 2:31pm, 14 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Hongkong Post’s circular service allows companies, politicians and others to get promotional messages across to potential customers. Photo: K.Y. ChengHongkong Post’s circular service allows companies, politicians and others to get promotional messages across to potential customers. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hongkong Post’s circular service allows companies, politicians and others to get promotional messages across to potential customers. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE