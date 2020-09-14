Hongkong Post’s circular service allows companies, politicians and others to get promotional messages across to potential customers. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
District councillors lodge formal complaint after Hongkong Post refuses to mail reports critical of government to their constituents
- Democratic Party trio contact ombudsman and one accuses post office of ‘promoting self-censorship’
- Reports include criticism of officials over response to ‘Wuhan pneumonia’ and police actions during anti-government protests
