Family members of six of the Hongkongers detained in Shenzhen after being arrested at sea meet with the media on Saturday. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong protests: brother of one of 12 arrested at sea calls foreign ministry’s labelling of them as separatists ‘ridiculous’
- Younger brother of Tang Kai-yin questions lack of presumption of innocence in radio appearance
- Those detained, who were allegedly attempting to reach Taiwan by boat, still have yet to meet with lawyers appointed by their families
Topic | Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
