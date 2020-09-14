Family members of six of the Hongkongers detained in Shenzhen after being arrested at sea meet with the media on Saturday. Photo: Felix WongFamily members of six of the Hongkongers detained in Shenzhen after being arrested at sea meet with the media on Saturday. Photo: Felix Wong
Family members of six of the Hongkongers detained in Shenzhen after being arrested at sea meet with the media on Saturday. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong protests: brother of one of 12 arrested at sea calls foreign ministry’s labelling of them as separatists ‘ridiculous’

  • Younger brother of Tang Kai-yin questions lack of presumption of innocence in radio appearance
  • Those detained, who were allegedly attempting to reach Taiwan by boat, still have yet to meet with lawyers appointed by their families

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Jeffie Lam , Zoe Low and Natalie Wong

Updated: 3:47pm, 14 Sep, 2020

