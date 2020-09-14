The five Hongkongers are still being detained on Taiwan, according to the semi-official Central News Agency. Photo: EPA-EFEThe five Hongkongers are still being detained on Taiwan, according to the semi-official Central News Agency. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong steps up pressure on Taiwan over five residents detained in reported asylum bid

  • Security chief John Lee warns self-ruled island against ‘harbouring criminals’ and calls for their return
  • The five were intercepted in Taiwanese waters late last month in an apparent attempt to seek refuge, according to local media

Topic |   Taiwan
Natalie Wong
Natalie Wong

Updated: 6:38pm, 14 Sep, 2020

