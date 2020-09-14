A meeting last year of the Southern District Council, which has since become embroiled in a power row. Photo: Winson WongA meeting last year of the Southern District Council, which has since become embroiled in a power row. Photo: Winson Wong
A meeting last year of the Southern District Council, which has since become embroiled in a power row. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong protests: district council chairman sues government secretary over agenda row

  • Administrator refused to action decision by Southern District Council’s chairman to discuss arrest of ‘vulnerable man’, detained at anti-government protest
  • Opposition politician has applied for judicial review to force secretary to place item on the agenda

Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 11:43pm, 14 Sep, 2020

