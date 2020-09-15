Calling 12 detained Hongkongers ‘democracy activists’ an attempt to distract from wanted status, Carrie Lam said on Tuesday. Photo: Winson WongCalling 12 detained Hongkongers ‘democracy activists’ an attempt to distract from wanted status, Carrie Lam said on Tuesday. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong protests: Carrie Lam says calling 12 detained in Shenzhen democracy activists an attempt to distract from wanted status

  • ‘Essence of the matter’ is that local police are seeking members of the group for alleged crimes tied to anti-government protests, city leader says at press briefing
  • Lam also says Hong Kong consistent in handling of cases despite open calls for return of five would-be asylum seekers detained by Taiwan last month

Jack Lau
Updated: 2:01pm, 15 Sep, 2020

Calling 12 detained Hongkongers ‘democracy activists’ an attempt to distract from wanted status, Carrie Lam said on Tuesday. Photo: Winson WongCalling 12 detained Hongkongers ‘democracy activists’ an attempt to distract from wanted status, Carrie Lam said on Tuesday. Photo: Winson Wong
