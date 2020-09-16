The chamber of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland. Photo: ReutersThe chamber of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong’s No 2 defends national security law as ‘vital’ in statement to UN Human Rights Council

  • Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung maintained that rights would be respected under the law, and that it was already having a positive effect
  • UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet has urged Hong Kong to review the law ‘in response to any negative consequences’ for liberties

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Jack Lau
Updated: 4:55pm, 16 Sep, 2020

