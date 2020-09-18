The Yantian district detention centre in Shenzhen, where 12 Hongkongers arrested at sea are being held. Photo: HandoutThe Yantian district detention centre in Shenzhen, where 12 Hongkongers arrested at sea are being held. Photo: Handout
The Yantian district detention centre in Shenzhen, where 12 Hongkongers arrested at sea are being held. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Politics

Lawyer of detainee arrested at sea calls on prosecutors to grant access to his client, investigate ‘false claims’ by security officers

  • Lawyer Ren Quanniu says in a letter to prosecutors that he believes security officials may be lying when they say his client has other representation
  • The family of another detainee has also called on the international community to help their lawyer secure access to their son

Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Natalie Wong
Natalie Wong

Updated: 8:28pm, 18 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The Yantian district detention centre in Shenzhen, where 12 Hongkongers arrested at sea are being held. Photo: HandoutThe Yantian district detention centre in Shenzhen, where 12 Hongkongers arrested at sea are being held. Photo: Handout
The Yantian district detention centre in Shenzhen, where 12 Hongkongers arrested at sea are being held. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE