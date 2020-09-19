The detainees were stopped by China Coast Guard as they tried to make their way to Taiwan. Photo: Weibo
Hong Kong fugitives held in mainland China ‘selected lawyers’ from list supplied by authorities across the border, city’s security chief reveals
- Secretary for Security John Lee makes first official comments on fugitives’ legal representation during television interview
- Families for 12 had previously appointed counsel, but some have already been pressured to quit, and none have been able to see their clients
Topic | Crime in China
