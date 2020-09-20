Family members of 12 Hong Kong fugitives arrested at sea by the mainland coastguard arrive at police headquarters on Sunday. Photo: Felix Wong
Families of 12 detained activists take case to Hong Kong police, push for contact with loved ones, release of marine radar data
- Force should be demanding information from mainland counterparts, they say, while urging Marine Department to divulge information from day of arrests
- ‘Hong Kong government ... a willing mouthpiece of the Chinese government’ during case so far, opposition activist helping families says
