Hong Kong resident Chan Tong-kai, pictured with Reverend Canon Peter Koon, was released from jail last October on money-laundering charges. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong protests: murder suspect at centre of extradition bill crisis will surrender to Taiwan authorities ‘once borders reopen’
- Priest supporting Chan Tong-kai sets out timetable for the Hongkonger to hand himself in as promised
- Hong Kong government held up Chan’s case as key justification for extradition bill, which sparked city’s anti-government protests
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Hong Kong resident Chan Tong-kai, pictured with Reverend Canon Peter Koon, was released from jail last October on money-laundering charges. Photo: Reuters