Hong Kong resident Chan Tong-kai, pictured with Reverend Canon Peter Koon, was released from jail last October on money-laundering charges. Photo: ReutersHong Kong resident Chan Tong-kai, pictured with Reverend Canon Peter Koon, was released from jail last October on money-laundering charges. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong protests: murder suspect at centre of extradition bill crisis will surrender to Taiwan authorities ‘once borders reopen’

  • Priest supporting Chan Tong-kai sets out timetable for the Hongkonger to hand himself in as promised
  • Hong Kong government held up Chan’s case as key justification for extradition bill, which sparked city’s anti-government protests

Tony Cheung
Updated: 6:55pm, 21 Sep, 2020

