Student Natalie Lee was cleared of rioting. Photo: Edmond SoStudent Natalie Lee was cleared of rioting. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong protests: justice department lodges appeal over court’s decision to acquit trio of rioting, arguing it could set far-reaching precedent

  • Department takes issue with judge’s finding that people cannot be guilty of taking part in a riot if they are not present at the crime scene
  • It argues the ruling negates the long-established common law principle of ‘joint enterprise’, which is often used to convict accomplices to a crime

Chris Lau
Updated: 11:33pm, 21 Sep, 2020

