Student Natalie Lee was cleared of rioting. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong protests: justice department lodges appeal over court’s decision to acquit trio of rioting, arguing it could set far-reaching precedent
- Department takes issue with judge’s finding that people cannot be guilty of taking part in a riot if they are not present at the crime scene
- It argues the ruling negates the long-established common law principle of ‘joint enterprise’, which is often used to convict accomplices to a crime
Topic | Hong Kong protests
