Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam conceded Justice James Spigelman’s resignation has presented perception problems. Photo: Nora Tam
National security law: Australian judge’s early resignation no reflection on Hong Kong’s rule of law, judicial independence, Lam says
- While Justice James Spigelman told Australian broadcaster his departure related to new law’s content, city leader declines to speculate on rationale
- Lam says Hong Kong government, Chinese foreign ministry ‘have gone all out’ to counter international misperceptions of the legislation
Topic | Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam conceded Justice James Spigelman’s resignation has presented perception problems. Photo: Nora Tam