Chan Tong-kai, who is living in Hong Kong, is wanted for murder in Taiwan. Photo: Sam TsangChan Tong-kai, who is living in Hong Kong, is wanted for murder in Taiwan. Photo: Sam Tsang
Chan Tong-kai, who is living in Hong Kong, is wanted for murder in Taiwan. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong protests: murder suspect at centre of extradition bill crisis ‘still committed to Taiwan surrender’, Carrie Lam says

  • Carrie Lam says her understanding is that Chan Tong-kai will submit to Taiwanese justice once political, pandemic landscape allows
  • Withdrawal of extradition bill, the spark of anti-government unrest, means we do not have the power to act in Chan’s and other cases, Lam says

Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Chris LauJack Lau
Chris Lau and Jack Lau

Updated: 4:43pm, 22 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Chan Tong-kai, who is living in Hong Kong, is wanted for murder in Taiwan. Photo: Sam TsangChan Tong-kai, who is living in Hong Kong, is wanted for murder in Taiwan. Photo: Sam Tsang
Chan Tong-kai, who is living in Hong Kong, is wanted for murder in Taiwan. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE