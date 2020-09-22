Chan Tong-kai, who is living in Hong Kong, is wanted for murder in Taiwan. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protests: murder suspect at centre of extradition bill crisis ‘still committed to Taiwan surrender’, Carrie Lam says
- Carrie Lam says her understanding is that Chan Tong-kai will submit to Taiwanese justice once political, pandemic landscape allows
- Withdrawal of extradition bill, the spark of anti-government unrest, means we do not have the power to act in Chan’s and other cases, Lam says
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Chan Tong-kai, who is living in Hong Kong, is wanted for murder in Taiwan. Photo: Sam Tsang