Liberal studies textbooks for senior secondary school students. Photo: Chan Ho-himLiberal studies textbooks for senior secondary school students. Photo: Chan Ho-him
Liberal studies textbooks for senior secondary school students. Photo: Chan Ho-him
Hong Kong /  Politics

Has liberal studies radicalised Hong Kong’s youth, do they need the school subject and where did it come from?

  • Detractors say subject has turned youngsters against authorities, citing last year’s social unrest, but supporters insist it should be taught to promote critical thinking
  • Subject was a key component of city’s education reform in 2000, under then-chief executive Tung Chee-hwa, now a strong critic of the material

Topic |   Education
Gary Cheung
Gary Cheung

Updated: 7:30am, 23 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Liberal studies textbooks for senior secondary school students. Photo: Chan Ho-himLiberal studies textbooks for senior secondary school students. Photo: Chan Ho-him
Liberal studies textbooks for senior secondary school students. Photo: Chan Ho-him
READ FULL ARTICLE