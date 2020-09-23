Liberal studies textbooks for senior secondary school students. Photo: Chan Ho-him
Has liberal studies radicalised Hong Kong’s youth, do they need the school subject and where did it come from?
- Detractors say subject has turned youngsters against authorities, citing last year’s social unrest, but supporters insist it should be taught to promote critical thinking
- Subject was a key component of city’s education reform in 2000, under then-chief executive Tung Chee-hwa, now a strong critic of the material
Topic | Education
