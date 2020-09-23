Police say the restrictions are justified to shut out political activists or “fake reporters”, citing chaotic scenes at anti-government protests. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Seven Hong Kong journalism schools blast police’s media access restrictions, warning of threat to city freedoms
- Universities among those demanding police reverse decision to limit access for some journalists, in joint statement condemning ‘ill-advised’ policy
- Police say guideline changes offer more transparency and do not impinge on press freedom
Topic | Hong Kong police
Police say the restrictions are justified to shut out political activists or “fake reporters”, citing chaotic scenes at anti-government protests. Photo: Xiaomei Chen