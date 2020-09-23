A lawyer representing one of 12 Hong Kong fugitives captured at sea attempts to gain access to Shenzhen’s Yantian district detention centre. Photo: FacebookA lawyer representing one of 12 Hong Kong fugitives captured at sea attempts to gain access to Shenzhen’s Yantian district detention centre. Photo: Facebook
A lawyer representing one of 12 Hong Kong fugitives captured at sea attempts to gain access to Shenzhen’s Yantian district detention centre. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong /  Politics

Lawyers for 12 Hongkongers captured at sea jointly demand mainland authorities grant them access

  • Four lawyers reject demand for additional notarised documents at gates of Shenzhen facility, saying they are not legally required, according to source
  • ‘The officers just told them they would report to their seniors and then walked away,’ insider says

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Natalie Wong
Natalie Wong

Updated: 5:13pm, 23 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A lawyer representing one of 12 Hong Kong fugitives captured at sea attempts to gain access to Shenzhen’s Yantian district detention centre. Photo: FacebookA lawyer representing one of 12 Hong Kong fugitives captured at sea attempts to gain access to Shenzhen’s Yantian district detention centre. Photo: Facebook
A lawyer representing one of 12 Hong Kong fugitives captured at sea attempts to gain access to Shenzhen’s Yantian district detention centre. Photo: Facebook
READ FULL ARTICLE