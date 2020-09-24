Riot police cordon off Chater Garden in Central during a rally in June as reporters and photographers crowd around. Photo: May Tse
China’s foreign ministry tells foreign journalists’ club to ‘stop meddling in Hong Kong’ after it raises concerns over new police media guidelines
- Statement accuses Foreign Correspondents’ Club of ‘stirring up trouble’ after it objected to redefinition of press
- Ministry says there is no ‘absolute freedom of the press anywhere that is above the law’
