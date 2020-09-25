The Court of Final Appeal in Central. Hong Kong judges have come under attack over their handling of protest-related cases. Photo: Sam TsangThe Court of Final Appeal in Central. Hong Kong judges have come under attack over their handling of protest-related cases. Photo: Sam Tsang
The Court of Final Appeal in Central. Hong Kong judges have come under attack over their handling of protest-related cases. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong’s judiciary under fire over alleged leniency in protest cases: will a sentencing council redress claims of bias and lead to tougher penalties?

  • Prominent figures in the pro-establishment camp have pushed for the creation of the body to guide judges in handing down punishments
  • But legal veterans warn a council would be unconstitutional and impinge upon the independence of judges

Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Chris Lau
Chris Lau

Updated: 8:00am, 25 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The Court of Final Appeal in Central. Hong Kong judges have come under attack over their handling of protest-related cases. Photo: Sam TsangThe Court of Final Appeal in Central. Hong Kong judges have come under attack over their handling of protest-related cases. Photo: Sam Tsang
The Court of Final Appeal in Central. Hong Kong judges have come under attack over their handling of protest-related cases. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE