The Court of Final Appeal in Central. Hong Kong judges have come under attack over their handling of protest-related cases. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong’s judiciary under fire over alleged leniency in protest cases: will a sentencing council redress claims of bias and lead to tougher penalties?
- Prominent figures in the pro-establishment camp have pushed for the creation of the body to guide judges in handing down punishments
- But legal veterans warn a council would be unconstitutional and impinge upon the independence of judges
Topic | Hong Kong protests
