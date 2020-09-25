Hong Kong protesters took to the streets for National Day last year. Photo: Winson WongHong Kong protesters took to the streets for National Day last year. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong protesters took to the streets for National Day last year. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong protests: police officially ban anti-government march, planned for National Day by Civil Human Rights Front

  • Marchers were to vent anger over national security law but police bar the event, citing coronavirus rules
  • Organiser Civil Human Rights Front earlier said such a decision would be ridiculous, but urged other forms of protest

Tony Cheung
Updated: 5:26pm, 25 Sep, 2020

