Hong Kong protesters took to the streets for National Day last year. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong protests: police officially ban anti-government march, planned for National Day by Civil Human Rights Front
- Marchers were to vent anger over national security law but police bar the event, citing coronavirus rules
- Organiser Civil Human Rights Front earlier said such a decision would be ridiculous, but urged other forms of protest
Topic | Hong Kong protests
