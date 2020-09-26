The Yantian district detention centre in Shenzhen, where the 12 Hongkongers are being held. Photo: WeiboThe Yantian district detention centre in Shenzhen, where the 12 Hongkongers are being held. Photo: Weibo
Hong Kong police investigating smugglers believed to have helped 12 fugitives arrested at sea

  • Police release first details of the fugitives’ escape, including that their boat was purportedly arranged by a smuggling syndicate
  • They also say Guangdong officials have indicated the 12 could continue to be detained on the mainland

Topic |   Hong Kong police
Tony CheungClifford Lo
Tony Cheung and Clifford Lo

Updated: 10:39pm, 26 Sep, 2020

