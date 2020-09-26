The Yantian district detention centre in Shenzhen, where the 12 Hongkongers are being held. Photo: Weibo
Hong Kong police investigating smugglers believed to have helped 12 fugitives arrested at sea
- Police release first details of the fugitives’ escape, including that their boat was purportedly arranged by a smuggling syndicate
- They also say Guangdong officials have indicated the 12 could continue to be detained on the mainland
Topic | Hong Kong police
The Yantian district detention centre in Shenzhen, where the 12 Hongkongers are being held. Photo: Weibo