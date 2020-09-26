A protester holds a BN(O) passport during a lunch hour rally in Hong Kong. Photo: Winson WongA protester holds a BN(O) passport during a lunch hour rally in Hong Kong. Photo: Winson Wong
A protester holds a BN(O) passport during a lunch hour rally in Hong Kong. Photo: Winson Wong
exclusive | Hongkongers applied for British National (Overseas) passports in record numbers in 2019 as protests rocked city, with eightfold increase over previous year

  • Unprecedented surge was not triggered by the national security law imposed by Beijing on June 30 but it continued unabated in the first half of 2020
  • Total number of identity documents issued in 2019 soared to 154,218, nearly an eightfold increase from the previous year, official British data shows

Danny Lee and Victor Ting

Updated: 10:40pm, 26 Sep, 2020

