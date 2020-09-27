The US imposed sanctions last month over Beijing’s national security law for Hong Kong. Photo: AFPThe US imposed sanctions last month over Beijing’s national security law for Hong Kong. Photo: AFP
The US imposed sanctions last month over Beijing’s national security law for Hong Kong. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong /  Politics

National security law: Americans banned from entering into transactions with Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam and others targeted by sanctions

  • Last month, the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control laid out economic sanctions on Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam and 10 others
  • In statement on its webpage, the department specified that its citizens were prohibited from transactions with the named officials

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Tony Cheung
Tony Cheung

Updated: 8:00am, 27 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The US imposed sanctions last month over Beijing’s national security law for Hong Kong. Photo: AFPThe US imposed sanctions last month over Beijing’s national security law for Hong Kong. Photo: AFP
The US imposed sanctions last month over Beijing’s national security law for Hong Kong. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE