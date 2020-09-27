Torn-up posters at HKU’s Lennon Wall. Photo: HKU student union
Lennon Wall with protest messages at University of Hong Kong vandalised by group claiming to be ‘cleansing’ campus
- Video shows mostly middle-aged group who converge on wall adorned with messages of support for protest movement and condemnation of Chinese government
- Another clip on Facebook page of ‘Hong Kong With One Heart’ records woman saying ‘we don’t want our children to study in such a dirty university’
