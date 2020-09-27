Flanked by politically allies, then-Legco candidate and now-ousted lawmaker Chan Hoi-yan (centre) canvasses in Mei Foo in 2018. Photo: Edward WongFlanked by politically allies, then-Legco candidate and now-ousted lawmaker Chan Hoi-yan (centre) canvasses in Mei Foo in 2018. Photo: Edward Wong
Flanked by politically allies, then-Legco candidate and now-ousted lawmaker Chan Hoi-yan (centre) canvasses in Mei Foo in 2018. Photo: Edward Wong
Hong Kong /  Politics

What do recent Legco oustings mean going forward? Even after three court rulings, some questions still unsettled, experts say

  • The oustings have once again raised questions about the broad powers wielded by the electoral officials who vet candidates
  • But even three judicial rulings on recent cases do not resolve central issues, according to observers

Topic |   Legislative Council elections 2020
Chris Lau
Chris Lau

Updated: 9:58pm, 27 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Flanked by politically allies, then-Legco candidate and now-ousted lawmaker Chan Hoi-yan (centre) canvasses in Mei Foo in 2018. Photo: Edward WongFlanked by politically allies, then-Legco candidate and now-ousted lawmaker Chan Hoi-yan (centre) canvasses in Mei Foo in 2018. Photo: Edward Wong
Flanked by politically allies, then-Legco candidate and now-ousted lawmaker Chan Hoi-yan (centre) canvasses in Mei Foo in 2018. Photo: Edward Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE