In a retaliatory move, Beijing has demanded US envoys seek permission before meeting with Hong Kong politicians or officials. Photo: AP
exclusive | American diplomats in Hong Kong want to meet local officials or politicians? Get permission from Beijing’s foreign ministry, new directive demands
- Pro-business lawmaker Felix Chung tells the Post he was told to turn down meeting with top US envoy as it was an inappropriate time
- Opposition lawmakers, however, say new retaliatory measure is aimed at American envoys, meaning they are not legally bound by it
Topic | US-China relations
In a retaliatory move, Beijing has demanded US envoys seek permission before meeting with Hong Kong politicians or officials. Photo: AP