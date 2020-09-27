In a retaliatory move, Beijing has demanded US envoys seek permission before meeting with Hong Kong politicians or officials. Photo: APIn a retaliatory move, Beijing has demanded US envoys seek permission before meeting with Hong Kong politicians or officials. Photo: AP
exclusive | American diplomats in Hong Kong want to meet local officials or politicians? Get permission from Beijing’s foreign ministry, new directive demands

  • Pro-business lawmaker Felix Chung tells the Post he was told to turn down meeting with top US envoy as it was an inappropriate time
  • Opposition lawmakers, however, say new retaliatory measure is aimed at American envoys, meaning they are not legally bound by it

Gary Cheung
Updated: 11:08pm, 27 Sep, 2020

