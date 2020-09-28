Two pan-democrats have announced they will not serve out the Legislative Council’s extended term. Photo: Nora Tam
Two Hong Kong opposition lawmakers announce exit from Legislative Council as result of ‘stay-or-go’ poll looms
- Legislators Raymond Chan and Eddie Chu have submitted their decisions to Legco president regarding their intention to quit
- The rest of the pan-democratic bloc is awaiting results of a citywide poll, due on Tuesday, to see whether they should follow suit
Topic | Legislative Council of Hong Kong
