Two pan-democrats have announced they will not serve out the Legislative Council’s extended term. Photo: Nora TamTwo pan-democrats have announced they will not serve out the Legislative Council’s extended term. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Politics

Two Hong Kong opposition lawmakers announce exit from Legislative Council as result of ‘stay-or-go’ poll looms

  • Legislators Raymond Chan and Eddie Chu have submitted their decisions to Legco president regarding their intention to quit
  • The rest of the pan-democratic bloc is awaiting results of a citywide poll, due on Tuesday, to see whether they should follow suit

Topic |   Legislative Council of Hong Kong
Natalie Wong
Updated: 7:45pm, 28 Sep, 2020

