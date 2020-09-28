A security guard greets a student at the University of Hong Kong’s faculty of medicine in Pok Fu Lam earlier this month. Photo: Sam Tsang
University of Hong Kong beefs up security as student union calls on peers to help repair vandalised Lennon Wall
- The university will conduct ID and bag checks for those entering campus, vice-president warns
- Student union planning to rebuild wall on Tuesday after it was torn down by middle-aged ‘outsiders’ over the weekend
