Beijing has extended the term of the Legislative Council by a year after elections were delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Nora TamBeijing has extended the term of the Legislative Council by a year after elections were delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Nora Tam
developing | Hong Kong opposition poll shows supporters narrowly back lawmakers serving out extended term in Legislative Council, source says

  • Citywide survey conducted by Hong Kong Public Opinion Institute shows 2 per cent difference between sides
  • Lawmakers previously said they would abide by result of poll, but two have already said they will quit

Natalie Wong
Natalie Wong and Tony Cheung

Updated: 10:49am, 29 Sep, 2020

