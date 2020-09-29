New rules will restrict access at police cordons and other areas for some journalists. Photo: Nora TamNew rules will restrict access at police cordons and other areas for some journalists. Photo: Nora Tam
New rules will restrict access at police cordons and other areas for some journalists. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says work of journalists cannot take precedence over curbs in place to restore order

  • Police changes for the media are objective response to chaos of last year’s anti-government protests, Lam says
  • New rule limits access to certain areas to journalists registered with the government, internationally recognised media

Topic |   Carrie Lam
Chris Lau
Chris Lau

Updated: 2:26pm, 29 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
New rules will restrict access at police cordons and other areas for some journalists. Photo: Nora TamNew rules will restrict access at police cordons and other areas for some journalists. Photo: Nora Tam
New rules will restrict access at police cordons and other areas for some journalists. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE