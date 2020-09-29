Chan Tong-kai (left) leaves Pik Uk Correctional Institution in Clear Water Bay in October last year, accompanied by Reverend Canon Peter Koon Ho-ming. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong murder suspect who sparked extradition bill crisis ‘essentially a free man’, admits city’s leader Carrie Lam
- Chan Tong-kai lives under police protection in Hong Kong safe house
- He is wanted in Taiwan in connection with death of pregnant girlfriend Poon Hiu-wing in 2018
