The PLA’s military dock on Hong Kong Island’s harbourfront will retain an element of public access. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong garrison pledges to allow public access to People’s Liberation Army military site on Central waterfront, whenever possible
- Commander of PLA’s Hong Kong base says it will show its love for the city by opening up scenic site to the public when operations permit
- Tuesday’s official handover marks the final transfer of 19 military sites from Hong Kong to the army
Topic | China’s military
The PLA’s military dock on Hong Kong Island’s harbourfront will retain an element of public access. Photo: Handout