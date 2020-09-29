The liaison office accused radicals of threatening to commit acts of terrorism and openly challenging the new national security law. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong police arrest three over calls for violence on National Day
- Trio accused of posting messages online calling for people to attack officers and take part in banned protest on Thursday
- Police chief vows to crack down on lawbreakers while Beijing’s liaison office issues stern warning against taking to streets illegally
Topic | Hong Kong protests
