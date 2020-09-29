The liaison office accused radicals of threatening to commit acts of terrorism and openly challenging the new national security law. Photo: Felix WongThe liaison office accused radicals of threatening to commit acts of terrorism and openly challenging the new national security law. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong police arrest three over calls for violence on National Day

  • Trio accused of posting messages online calling for people to attack officers and take part in banned protest on Thursday
  • Police chief vows to crack down on lawbreakers while Beijing’s liaison office issues stern warning against taking to streets illegally

Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Tony CheungClifford LoNg Kang-chung
Tony Cheung , Clifford Lo and Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 9:22pm, 29 Sep, 2020

