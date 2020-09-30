Lawmaker Tanya Chan tears up as she meets the press outside Legco to announce her resignation. Photo: Felix WongLawmaker Tanya Chan tears up as she meets the press outside Legco to announce her resignation. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Politics

Who is Tanya Chan? Hong Kong opposition lawmaker’s curtain call on career shifts spotlight to her past

  • Forty-nine-year-old from Civic Party bade an emotional farewell, citing health and family reasons, after news of surgery on brain tumour last year
  • Move follows poll of camp’s supporters, who voted narrowly for legislators to stay on in extended Legco term

Topic |   Hong Kong politics
Gary Cheung
Gary Cheung

Updated: 9:17am, 30 Sep, 2020

