Lawmaker Tanya Chan tears up as she meets the press outside Legco to announce her resignation. Photo: Felix Wong
Who is Tanya Chan? Hong Kong opposition lawmaker’s curtain call on career shifts spotlight to her past
- Forty-nine-year-old from Civic Party bade an emotional farewell, citing health and family reasons, after news of surgery on brain tumour last year
- Move follows poll of camp’s supporters, who voted narrowly for legislators to stay on in extended Legco term
