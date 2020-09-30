A police officer holds up a purple flag warning anti-government protesters they are violating the national security law. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong national security law: 26 arrests so far, resignation of a foreign judge, and suspension of a middle school pupil mark third month
- Justice James Spigelman resigned on September 2, two years ahead of schedule, as a non-permanent judge of the Court of Final Appeal
- City’s leader Carrie Lam says the legal system and rule of law are ‘as robust as ever’
Topic | Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
A police officer holds up a purple flag warning anti-government protesters they are violating the national security law. Photo: Felix Wong