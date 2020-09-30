A police officer holds up a purple flag warning anti-government protesters they are violating the national security law. Photo: Felix WongA police officer holds up a purple flag warning anti-government protesters they are violating the national security law. Photo: Felix Wong
A police officer holds up a purple flag warning anti-government protesters they are violating the national security law. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong national security law: 26 arrests so far, resignation of a foreign judge, and suspension of a middle school pupil mark third month

  • Justice James Spigelman resigned on September 2, two years ahead of schedule, as a non-permanent judge of the Court of Final Appeal
  • City’s leader Carrie Lam says the legal system and rule of law are ‘as robust as ever’

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Jack Lau
Jack Lau

Updated: 11:34am, 30 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A police officer holds up a purple flag warning anti-government protesters they are violating the national security law. Photo: Felix WongA police officer holds up a purple flag warning anti-government protesters they are violating the national security law. Photo: Felix Wong
A police officer holds up a purple flag warning anti-government protesters they are violating the national security law. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE