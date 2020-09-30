Family members of 12 Hong Kong fugitives detained in Shenzhen made their case outside Beijing’s liaison office in the city on Wednesday. Photo: RTHK
Families of 12 detained Hong Kong fugitives demand lawyer access outside Beijing’s liaison office, leave mooncakes for jailed relatives
- ‘Our demands have been very basic. We want our family members to meet our lawyers,’ says one of four who stood outside barricades
- The small demonstration follows Beijing’s office in the city saying the Chinese coastguard had formally sought approval for their relatives’ arrests
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Family members of 12 Hong Kong fugitives detained in Shenzhen made their case outside Beijing’s liaison office in the city on Wednesday. Photo: RTHK