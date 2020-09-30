A group formed by former Hong Kong leader CY Leung applied for a judicial review at the High Court on Wednesday. Photo: Winson WongA group formed by former Hong Kong leader CY Leung applied for a judicial review at the High Court on Wednesday. Photo: Winson Wong
Former Hong Kong leader CY Leung launches legal bid to force government to reveal names of teachers caught up in protests

  • Group formed by former city leader files writ at High Court after Education Bureau refuses to disclose details
  • Application claims public and parents have right to know what was going on in a school

Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Chan Ho-him
Chan Ho-him

Updated: 3:41pm, 30 Sep, 2020

