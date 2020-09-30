Protesters march on the streets of Hong Kong on October 1 last year. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong civil service chief warns of ‘zero tolerance’ for law-breaking staff, urges employees to shun National Day protests
- Patrick Nip sounds call in staff letter, revealing also that 46 workers suspended after arrest or prosecution over illegal public events
- Authorities on standby for potential chaos after online calls for radical acts, with planned protest march banned by police
