Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong civil service chief warns of ‘zero tolerance’ for law-breaking staff, urges employees to shun National Day protests

  • Patrick Nip sounds call in staff letter, revealing also that 46 workers suspended after arrest or prosecution over illegal public events
  • Authorities on standby for potential chaos after online calls for radical acts, with planned protest march banned by police

Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Ng Kang-chung
Updated: 4:47pm, 30 Sep, 2020

