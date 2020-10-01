Luo Huining, director of Beijing’s liaison office in Hong Kong, talks with a man identified as Mr Tsui in his subdivided Sham Shui Po flat. Photo: Handout
Head of Beijing’s liaison office visits Hong Kong’s needy in rare festival charm offensive
- Luo Huining spends part of National Day meeting unemployed man in Sham Shui Po, woman who donated money to mainland’s Covid-19 battle
- Commentators say visits send message to local officials about doing more to address unemployment and housing problems
