Police hold up a flag warning against breaches to the national security law in Causeway Bay on Thursday. Photo: Sam Tsang
As Hong Kong police crack down on scattered protesters on National Day, ordinary residents fume over heavy security blanket
- Force keeps small crowds of activists under control, making dozens of arrests, but extensive roadblocks and ID checks prove frustrating for many
- One mother out shopping with daughter doesn’t know where to find her after police took the woman away in a van
Topic | Hong Kong protests
