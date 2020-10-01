Police hold up a flag warning against breaches to the national security law in Causeway Bay on Thursday. Photo: Sam TsangPolice hold up a flag warning against breaches to the national security law in Causeway Bay on Thursday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Police hold up a flag warning against breaches to the national security law in Causeway Bay on Thursday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Politics

As Hong Kong police crack down on scattered protesters on National Day, ordinary residents fume over heavy security blanket

  • Force keeps small crowds of activists under control, making dozens of arrests, but extensive roadblocks and ID checks prove frustrating for many
  • One mother out shopping with daughter doesn’t know where to find her after police took the woman away in a van

Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Chris Lau
Chris Lau

Updated: 12:14am, 2 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Police hold up a flag warning against breaches to the national security law in Causeway Bay on Thursday. Photo: Sam TsangPolice hold up a flag warning against breaches to the national security law in Causeway Bay on Thursday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Police hold up a flag warning against breaches to the national security law in Causeway Bay on Thursday. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE